2020 Democratic candidate Sen. Cory Booker took a dig at Democrats in an interview with HuffPost Thursday, saying his party's opposition to nuclear energy is just as a bad as Republicans who deny climate science.

Why it matters: As reporter Alexander Kaufman notes, the New Jersey senator's statement is one of the sharpest criticisms of anti-nuclear stances in the primary battle, and "grazes a particularly sensitive nerve in the climate policy debate."