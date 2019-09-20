NEW YORK — Climate activists are rallying in the streets here and around the world today calling for urgent action curbing carbon emissions, while a controversial but carbon-free nuclear power plant 180 miles away quietly goes offline.

The big picture: It’s an ironic moment in history. Nuclear power provides America — and the world — with one of the largest sources of carbon-free electricity. Many environmentalists nonetheless don’t support it because of fears about safety and radioactivity. Plants are shutting down under economic duress, and in some states and countries carbon emissions are rising as a result.