Ex-Philadelphia officer who fatally shot 12-year-old boy faces murder charge

A Philadelphia police officer was charged and arrested in connection with fatally shooting a 12-year-old boy in March, authorities said Monday, the New York Times reports.

Driving the news: The former officer, Edsaul Mendoza, was arrested on Sunday, a spokesman for the Philadelphia Police Department confirmed, per the Times.

Mendoza was charged with first-degree murder, among other charges, Larry Krasner, the district attorney of Philadelphia, said Monday.

Mendoza was being held without bail, Krasner said.

Catch up quick: Mendoza fatally shot 12-year-old Thomas "TJ" Siderio Jr. in the back.

Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw called the officer's actions excessive, saying that the cop violated the department's use-of-force policy. Mendoza was fired from the police force after the shooting.

