Data: Axios research; Note: Universities with joint encampments reported separately; Locations approximated for clarity; Map: Kavya Beheraj, Tory Lysik and Will Chase/Axios Students at the University of Washington in Seattle, Evergreen State College in Olympia and the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma have set up protest encampments, joining young people across the country calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and divestment from Israel. Why it matters: Inspired by the protests at Columbia University, thousands of students have established protest encampments at more than 100 college campuses across the U.S. to protest Israel's actions in the war with Hamas.

The demonstrations have sparked arrests and faculty walkouts while forcing educational institutions to juggle free speech rights with concerns about student safety, hate speech and rising antisemitism.

Driving the news: The Evergreen State College agreed Tuesday to create a task force that would address "divestment from companies that profit from gross human rights violations and/or the occupation of Palestinian Territories," per the school's student newspaper.

What we're watching: University administrations have begun to crack down on student demonstrators as protests grow in size and intensity.