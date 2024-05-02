13 mins ago - News

Pro-Palestinian encampments arrive at Seattle-area colleges

Data: Axios research; Note: Universities with joint encampments reported separately; Locations approximated for clarity; Map: Kavya Beheraj, Tory Lysik and Will Chase/Axios
Students at the University of Washington in Seattle, Evergreen State College in Olympia and the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma have set up protest encampments, joining young people across the country calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and divestment from Israel.

Why it matters: Inspired by the protests at Columbia University, thousands of students have established protest encampments at more than 100 college campuses across the U.S. to protest Israel's actions in the war with Hamas.

Driving the news: The Evergreen State College agreed Tuesday to create a task force that would address "divestment from companies that profit from gross human rights violations and/or the occupation of Palestinian Territories," per the school's student newspaper.

What we're watching: University administrations have begun to crack down on student demonstrators as protests grow in size and intensity.

  • As of yesterday, more than 1,300 people had been arrested at pro-Palestinian protests on at least 40 college campuses across the U.S. over the last two weeks.
  • The majority of arrests have occurred at large encampments and sit-ins that have seen altercations between demonstrators and police, Axios reports.
