Students at the University of Washington in Seattle, Evergreen State College in Olympia and the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma have set up protest encampments, joining young people across the country calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and divestment from Israel.
Why it matters: Inspired by the protests at Columbia University, thousands of students have established protest encampments at more than 100 college campuses across the U.S. to protest Israel's actions in the war with Hamas.
Driving the news: The Evergreen State College agreed Tuesday to create a task force that would address "divestment from companies that profit from gross human rights violations and/or the occupation of Palestinian Territories," per the school's student newspaper.
At the University of Washington, leaders of one of two separate encampments are pressuring the school to divest from Israel and "end the repression of pro-Palestinian students, staff, and faculty," according to UW's The Daily.