Mapped: Where pro-Palestinian student protesters have been arrested

Since then, solidarityencampments and sit-ins have popped up at colleges from coast to coast. Student protests against the war in Gaza have been taking place across the country for more than six months but escalated with last week's incidents.
State of play: Students are demanding that their universities divest from businesses that have financial ties to Israel and those that are supporting the war in Gaza.
The Columbia University Apartheid Divest student organization has also called on the school to end policing on campus and sever ties with Israeli academic institutions.
The University of Southern California's Divest from Death Coalition called for full amnesty for students, staff and faculty that have been disciplined for pro-Palestinian activism.
Most arrests have been on the grounds of trespassing. Civil rights organizations like the ACLU of Georgia have denounced them as "unconstitutional crackdowns on speech and protest."
Universities have the right to intervene "when expressive activities get out of hand and turn violent," Amy Sanders, an attorney and journalist, told the Texas Observer, "or when people begin engaging in speech that is not protected by the First Amendment."
"I have seen nothing to suggest that is what occurred," she added, referring to arrests at the University of Texas at Austin.
What we're watching: It's unclear how other administrations will continue to handle this inflection point.
Between the lines: The tone of university administrations' responses at some schools has encouraged students' rights to protest.
At the University of Houston, which has seen smaller scale protests, the administration "is committed to fostering a learning where free inquiry and expression are encouraged," spokesperson Kevin Quinn told Axios.
"We will continue to enforce our policies supporting peaceful protest to ensure all members of our community can engage in dialogue and activities in a safe and respectful manner," per Temple University spokesperson Deirdre Childress Hopkins.