Police in riot gear arrest 33 people at UPenn encampment

Pro-Palestinian protestors set up tents at the University of Pennsylvania. Photo: Thomas Hengge/Anadolu via Getty Images

Police in riot gear arrested more than 30 people and cleared the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Pennsylvania Friday morning. The big picture: Intensifying student-led protests over the war in Gaza have led university administrations across the country to crack down on demonstrators in unprecedented ways — prompting arrests, suspensions and canceled commencements.

Driving the news: Penn and Philadelphia police moved into the College Green encampment at around 6am and arrested approximately 33 people, a university spokesperson tells Axios. Those arrested were charged with defiant trespass.

Protesters had refused to leave until the university meets their demands, which include that Penn divest from businesses that have financial ties to Israel.

After the encampment was cleared, crews set up fencing around parts of College Green, the Daily Pennsylvanian reports. Students, faculty and community members protested at 34th and Walnut Streets when police escorted some faculty away from the area.

What they're saying: Penn's interim president Larry Jameson and top university officials said in a statement that they gave the green light to disband the encampment after protesters escalated their disruptions and expanded the demonstration.

"This is an unfortunate but necessary step to prevent violence, restore operations, and return our campus to our community," they said.

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, whose 3rd District includes Penn, said in a joint statement with state Rep. Rick Krajewski (D-188) that they were disappointed riot police dismantled the protest.

"Sending a large militarized police force against students and faculty is an inappropriate and deeply concerning response," they said.

This comes after Gov. Josh Shapiro, a nonvoting member of Penn's board of trustees, called for the encampment to end Thursday, saying it had grown "unstable and out of control," per the New York Times.

The university also temporarily banned six students from school grounds Thursday in response to the encampment, a university spokesperson told Axios.

Those students can't enter Penn buildings or be on campus — unless they're seeking health care services with an appointment. That also prevents them from taking part in university-related activities, like graduation and senior-week events.

Meanwhile, Penn plans to beef up security for its May 20 commencement, administrators said in a statement Thursday.

"Airport-style security screening" will be mandatory for entrance to the commencement at Franklin Field in West Philly.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.