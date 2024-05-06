Columbia cancels commencement amid campus protests

Zoom in: The commencement ceremonies were scheduled for May 15.
Instead, the school will focus on "Class Days and school-level ceremonies, where students are honored individually alongside their peers," the university said in a press release.
These events have also been relocated from Columbia's Morningside Campus' South lawn — the former location of protesters' pro-Palestinian encampment — to other venues.
The school emphasized that the timings of these smaller events remain unchanged.
What they're saying: "These past few weeks have been incredibly difficult for our community," the university said, adding that it is still considering a "festive event" to take the place of the large ceremony.
"We are eager to all come together for our graduates and celebrate our fellow Columbians as they, and we, look ahead to the future," the school added.