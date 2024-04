A mounted police officer confronts demonstrators protesting the war in Gaza at the University of Texas at Austin on April 24 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University have inspired other encampments and demonstrations against the war in Gaza on campuses across the U.S. this week. Driving the news: Hundreds of people were detained at protests at several colleges on Wednesday as universities cracked down on demonstrators, sparking First Amendment concerns.

The latest: Law enforcement arrested dozens at a demonstration at the University of Texas in Austin, including at least one journalist, according to multiple reports.

More than 100 were arrested at Emerson College in Boston, according to reports.

The Los Angeles Police Department detained almost 100 at the University of Southern California, the LA Times reported.

The big picture: U.S. colleges have become flashpoints for pro-Palestinian protests since the Israel-Hamas war began last October.

Context: Some of the demonstrators are calling on colleges to divest from companies with ties to Israel's military efforts and to increase transparency about money received from Israel and what it's used for, according to AP.

However, some states, like Texas, have passed laws prohibiting state state funds from going to companies or entities that boycott Israel.

A demonstrator shouts as police detain her during a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Texas (UT) in Austin, Texas, on April 24. Photo: Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Officers detaining a pro-Palestine demonstrator at the University of Southern California on April 24 in Los Angeles. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Officers arresting a person at a pro-Palestine protest at University of Southern California in Los Angeles on April 24. Photo: Grace Hie Yoon/Anadolu via Getty Images

New York University (NYU) students and faculty participate in a protest against the war in Gaza at Washington Square Park, New York City, on April 23. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators at an encampment at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on April 23. Photo: Mel Musto/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators at the Hillsborough Community College-Dale Mabry Campus in Tampa, Florida, on April 23. Photo: Thomas Simonetti/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A pro-Israel protester stands in the pro-Palestinian encampment on the campus of Columbia University in New York City on April 23. Photo: Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

Pro-Palestinian protesters set up a tent encampment during a demonstration at UC Berkeley on April 22. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Pro-Palestinian signage displayed at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, on April 23. Photo: Joe Buglewicz/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Editor's note: This story was updated with new developments and additional photos.