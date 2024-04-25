USC cancels main commencement ceremony after protests, arrests

Students are arrested by Los Angeles police officers after a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Southern California April 24. Photo: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
The University of Southern California said on Thursday that it will cancel its main stage commencement ceremony after nearly 100 people were arrested on campus during a pro-Palestinian protest.
Why it matters: USC is the first known major university to cancel a graduation ceremony over the demonstrations, potentially opening the door for other schools with campus protests to follow suit.
Catch up quick: 93 people were arrested on Wednesday night by the Los Angeles Police Department for trespassing.
Driving the news: The university's decision stems from the additional safety measures in place this year, it said in a statement.
State of play: USC canceled its valedictorian's commencement speech earlier this month, citing safety concerns related to the Israel-Hamas war.
Zoom out: Students at universities across the U.S. have organized encampments and demonstrations over the war in Gaza.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.