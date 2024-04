Share on email (opens in new window)

A person is detained by police as pro-Palestinian students protest the Israel-Hamas war on the Austin campus of the University of Texas on April 24, 2024. Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images

The anti-war protests and subsequent arrests at Columbia University have led to several other campus-based student protests across the country. Axios' Russell Contreras reports dozens of demonstrations from Berkeley to the University of New Mexico have sprung up calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and for universities to divest in any Israel-connected investments.

Through the lens: Here are some images of the multi-ethnic protests on college campuses.

Student demonstrators occupy the pro-Palestinian "Gaza Solidarity Encampment" on the West Lawn of Columbia University on April 24, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A sign is seen on the gate to Harvard University to prevent encampments from being set up on their property in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on April 22, 2024. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Students camp out in tents as they gather to stage demonstrations in solidarity with Palestinians, and protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza at The Paris Institute of Political Studies, in France on April 24, 2024. Photo: Bilge Nesibe Kotan/Anadolu via Getty Images

Students at University of Maryland take part in a sit-in protest on school campus, demanding that UMD divest from Israel and to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, in Maryland, United States on April 24, 2024. Photo: Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images

New York University (NYU) students and faculty participate in a protest against Israel's war in Gaza at Washington Square Park on April 23, 2024. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Hundreds of activists gather for encampment at the University of Michigan's campus in Ann Arbor, Michigan on April 24, 2024 to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Photo: Adam J. Dewey/Anadolu via Getty Images

Pro-Palestinian students march and hold signs as they protest the Israel-Hamas war on campus at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, on April 24, 2024. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images