Police enter UCLA after counter-protesters target pro-Palestinian encampment

Police officers on the UCLA campus on May 1. Photo: Etienne Laurent/AFP via Getty Images

Police entered the University of California, Los Angeles campus early Wednesday morning after reports of "multiple acts of violence" at a pro-Palestinian encampment. Why it matters: It's the latest in a series of escalations at pro-Palestinian protests that have swept college campuses across the country.

Driving the news: The Los Angeles Police Department said that it was assisting university police in their response at the encampment.

"The violence unfolding this evening at UCLA is absolutely abhorrent and inexcusable," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass wrote on X.

One Pro-Palestinian group wrote in an Instagram post that pro-Israel protesters were "shooting fireworks, teargas, pepper spray, and more at encampment students."

Videos on social media appeared to show pro-Israel protesters shooting fireworks into the pro-Palestinian encampment.

"Horrific acts of violence occurred at the encampment tonight and we immediately called law enforcement for mutual aid support," Mary Osako, vice chancellor for UCLA Strategic Communications, told the Daily Bruin.

Students for Justice in Palestine at UCLA wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday that pro-Israel protesters — the majority of which were not UCLA students — had been "incessantly verbally and physically harassing us" for the past six days.

Fighting also broke out between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel protesters on Monday night after the latter attempted to enter the encampment, the New York Times reported.

UCLA on Tuesday declared the pro-Palestinian encampment unlawful, warning students that they could face expulsion or suspension, the Daily Bruin reported.

"UCLA supports peaceful protest, but not activism that harms our ability to carry out our academic mission and makes people in our community feel bullied, threatened and afraid," Chancellor Gene Block said in a statement Tuesday.

The big picture: As the protests have increased in size and intensity, pro-Palestinian protesters have faced a growing crackdown from some school administrations.