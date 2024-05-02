Skip to main content
42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Hundreds of protesters arrested at college campuses across the U.S.

Police officers face protesters as they stand guard after clashes on the campus of the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), in Los Angeles on May 1, 2024.

Police officers face protesters as they stand guard after clashes on the campus of the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Hundreds of students have been arrested on college campuses across the U.S. this week during protests against the Israel-Hamas war.

The big picture: Campus administrators nationwide are cracking down on pro-Palestinian student demonstrations and encampments on campuses.

State of play: Police entered the University of California, Los Angeles, campus early Wednesday during a pro-Palestinian protest that college officials said left 15 people injured, including one hospitalized, after the demonstration "turned violent."

  • The NYPD said officers made several arrests at Fordham University on Wednesday evening, one day after they arrested 282 pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University and the City College of New York.
  • The University of Wisconsin at Madison said in an online post that police arrested 34 people on Wednesday at an anti-Gaza war protest that left four officers injured. Professors were among those arrested, according to the Washington Post.
  • Police in Dallas arrested 17 demonstrators at the city's University of Texas campus for criminal trespassing, per The Dallas Morning News.
  • At Northern Arizona University, police arrested 24 people at Northern Arizona University following protests Tuesday night, including 22 students, AP reports.

In photos: What's happening on college campuses

NYPD officers stand at the entrance of Columbia University in New York City on May 1, 2024.
NYPD officers stand at the entrance of Columbia University in New York City on May 1. Photo: Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images
Police erect barriers as pro-Palestinian protesters rally outside the Fordham University Lincoln Center campus where a group had established an encampment inside a building on May 01, 2024 in New York City. The occupation of the building comes a day after police raided both Columbia University and City College, arresting dozens and closing down encampments there.
Police erect barriers as pro-Palestinian protesters rally outside the Fordham University Lincoln Center campus where a group established an encampment inside a building in New York City on May 1. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Police arrive at the encampment as pro-Palestinian students protest at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on May 1, 2024. The weeks of demonstrations, the most sweeping and prolonged unrest to rock US college campuses since the Vietnam war protests of the 1960s and 70s, have already led to several hundred arrests of students and other activists.
Police arrive at the encampment as pro-Palestinian students protest at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on May 1. Photo: Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images
Republican Representative from Colorado Lauren Boebert speaks during a visit by Republican reprenstatives to the pro-Palestinian student protest encampment on the campus of George Washington University on May 1, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Colorado U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert speaks during a visit by Republican Congress members to a pro-Palestinian student protest encampment on the campus of George Washington University in Washington, D.C., on May 1. Photo: Drew Angerer/AFP via Getty Images
Banners are seen on the fences at DePaul University's Lincoln Park campus, where students and demonstrators protest the Israel-Hamas war in Chicago, Illinois, United States on May 1, 2024.
Banners are seen on the fences at DePaul University's Lincoln Park campus, where students and demonstrators protest the Israel-Hamas war in Chicago, Illinois, on May 1. Photo: Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images
Students walk past a pro-Palestinian encampment set up at UC Irvine in Irvine, CA on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. The students are protesting for the university to divest itself from businesses with ties to Israeli and weapon manufacturers and to grant amnesty for demonstrators.
Students walk past a pro-Palestinian encampment set up at UC Irvine in Irvine, California, on May 1. Photo: Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images
US Police officers stand guard after clashes erupted on the campus of the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), in Los Angeles on May 1, 2024. Clashes broke out on May 1, 2024 around pro-Palestinian demonstrations at the University of California, Los Angeles, as universities around the United States struggle to contain similar protests on dozens of campuses. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Police officers stand guard after clashes erupted at UCLA on May 1. Photo: Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
Pro-Palestinian students gather at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas, on May 1, 2024. The pro-Palestinian demonstrations, the most sweeping and prolonged unrest to rock US college campuses since the Vietnam war protests of the 1960s and 70s, have already led to several hundred arrests of students and other activists.
Pro-Palestinian students gather at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas, on May 1. Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images
Graffiti is pictured on a wall as pro-Palestinian demonstrators have occupied the Millar Library on the campus of Portland State University, in Portland, Oregon on April 30, 2024. Dozens of helmeted police flooded Columbia University's campus in the heart of New York City on April 30, 2024 to evict a building occupied by pro-Palestinian student protesters and detain demonstrators. The action came as university administrators around the United States have struggled for weeks to contain pro-Palestinian demonstrations on dozens of campuses.
Graffiti on a wall as pro-Palestinian demonstrators have occupied the Millar Library on the campus of Portland State University, in Portland, Oregon on April 30. The college was also closed the following day due to the students' occupation, per Oregon Public Broadcasting. Photo: John Rudoff/AFP via Getty Images
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protesting the Israel-Hamas war at the University of Wisconsin Library Mallon on April 29, 2024, in Madison, Wisconsin. College campuses across the United States have started encampments to call on their universities to divest financial ties from Israel. (Photo by Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire)
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protesting the Israel-Hamas war at the University of Wisconsin on April 29. Photo: Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

