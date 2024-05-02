Hundreds of protesters arrested at college campuses across the U.S.

The big picture: Campus administrators nationwide are cracking down on pro-Palestinian student demonstrations and encampments on campuses.
State of play: Police entered the University of California, Los Angeles, campus early Wednesday during a pro-Palestinian protest that college officials said left 15 people injured, including one hospitalized, after the demonstration "turned violent."
The NYPD said officers made several arrests at Fordham University on Wednesday evening, one day after they arrested 282 pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University and the City College of New York.
The University of Wisconsin at Madison said in an online post that police arrested 34 people on Wednesday at an anti-Gaza war protest that left four officers injured. Professors were among those arrested, according to the Washington Post.
Police in Dallas arrested 17 demonstrators at the city's University of Texas campus for criminal trespassing, per The Dallas Morning News.
At Northern Arizona University, police arrested 24 people at Northern Arizona University following protests Tuesday night, including 22 students, AP reports.