Columbia protesters get afternoon deadline to leave camp or face suspension

Pro-Palestinian encampment at the Columbia University on April 28 in New York City. Photo: Charly Triballeau/Getty Images

Columbia University leadership asked protesters to voluntarily leave their encampment on Monday afternoon or risk suspension. Why it matters: Tensions have escalated at universities across the country with Columbia under the spotlight since its leadership called the New York Police Department to break up pro-Palestinian protesters' encampments.

The latest: Students who don't abide by Columbia's mandates will become ineligible to graduate this spring or participate in academic and extracurricular activities.

Students are asked to voluntarily leave by 2pm and sign a form committing to abide by university policies through June 30, 2025, or by their graduation.

"Sanctions include probation, access restriction, suspension for a term or more and expulsion," per a Monday notice from the university.

Driving the news: Academic leaders and student organizers who have met since Wednesday were "not able to come to an agreement," Columbia President Minouche Shafik said in an email to the campus community on Monday.

Divestment from companies with links to Israel is one of the students' major demands at protests across the country.

"While the university will not divest from Israel, the university offered to develop an expedited timeline for review of new proposals," Shafik said.

The fine print: Protests may continue at Columbia after reading days, final exams and commencement.

The university must receive two days' noticed and protests must be held in authorized spaces.

Zoom out: Encampments and sit-ins at universities across the country expanded following arrests at Columbia earlier this month.

The University of Southern California canceled its main commencement ceremony, citing safety concerns.

