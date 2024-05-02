Portland police have ended this week's occupation of Portland State University's Millar Library, arresting 12 pro-Palestinian protesters Thursday morning. Why it matters: Pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses across the country are escalating, and Portland's had a very fast turnaround.

Police announced the arrests on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said just four students were among those arrested.

What they're saying: "We took this step only after extensive negotiations using faculty members as intermediaries," PSU President Ann Cudd said in a written statement.

Catch up quick: Protesters took over the library Monday night, and campus buildings were closed Tuesday and Wednesday while the occupation continued.

As negotiations stalled around the students' demands for the university to cease business with companies connected to Israel, Portland Police Bureau issued a warning Wednesday night that they would start making arrests.

Zoom in: Police in riot gear formed a one-block-deep perimeter with yellow tape at 6am Thursday, then issued notices via loudspeaker for the protesters to vacate the building or face arrest for trespass.

Around 9am about 20 protesters emerged, dressed mostly in black with helmets, shields and umbrellas and sprinted across the South Park Blocks grass.

Police officers appeared to let most of them run away east to nearby streets, although they did arrest one person in that group.

A crowd of onlookers across the park from the library spent much of that hour chanting slogans against the police and in favor of a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war.

The group grew, protesting the arrests throughout the day.

After clearing the building, Portland Police also posted pictures of improvised weapons they found inside the library, including paint balloons, ball bearings and DIY armor, none of which was used against police, they said.

What's next: Liz Merah, a spokesperson for the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office, told Axios that a decision on charges could be made as early as Friday.