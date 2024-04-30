Data: Axios research; Note: Universities with joint encampments reported separately; Locations approximated for clarity; Map: Kavya Beheraj, Tory Lysik and Will Chase/Axios Portland State University closed its campus Tuesday after pro-Palestinian protesters occupied Millar Library the night before. Why it matters: Demonstrations at college campuses nationwide are forcing institutions to balance a right to free speech with concerns about student safety and a rise in antisemitism.

Catch up quick: Portland has had active pro-Palestinian protests for years, but colleges here have been slow to join the new wave of campus protests against Israel's war in Gaza.

Students rallied each day since Thursday on the South Park Blocks on PSU's open campus, erecting barricades in front of the Millar Library labeled"Liberated Zone," reminiscent of Seattle's CHOP.

They spray-painted phrases such as "Blood on your hands" and "Free Gaza" on tarps and school property.

Students initially obeyed PSU president Ann Cudd's called for one entrance to the library to be kept clear, but by Monday evening police Chief Bob Day said up to 75 people broke into the library and occupied the signature curved building, which is built around a heritage copper beech tree.

Driving the news: Cudd, Day, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler held a press conference late Monday night calling on the students to leave but did not say if or when arrests or a move on the library would be made.

State of play: After students protested Boeing making arms used by Israel, Cudd announced last week that PSU had paused accepting contributions from Boeing until it can debate the matter. However, she said the university's hands-off approach would change now that there was "property damage and intimidation on campus."

She said she understood how people feel about injustices in Gaza, "but I cannot condone or excuse breaking and entering."

What they're saying: Protesters recorded a message saying the library would be a welcome place for students to study or hang out, the Portland Mercury reported.

"We do not want to hurt our fellow peers, we simply refuse to be complicit in genocide," the message said.

What we're watching: How long students stay in the library and if police move in.