Protesters used wooden pallets, tires and construction barricades to reinforce the boundary of their encampment at Tulane on Tuesday. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Police, including SWAT team members, removed a pro-Palestinian encampment early Wednesday on Tulane University's campus in New Orleans. Why it matters: The encampment was a flashpoint for university leadership navigating pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian sentiment in the Israel-Hamas war.

The big picture: Tulane police led a coordinated effort with New Orleans police and Louisiana State troopers to remove the protesters, Tulane said in a statement early this morning.

At least 14 arrests were made, including two Tulane students, the school said.

To date, 20 people have been arrested related to the encampment that started Monday. Seven students have been suspended.

"We remain opposed to trespassing, hate speech, antisemitism and bias against religious or ethnic groups," Tulane's statement said after the removal. "Organizers of protests need to know we will not tolerate these things."

Driving the news: NOPD, LSP and Tulane PD went in around 3am "at the urging of Tulane's president," according to NOPD spokesperson Karen Boudrie.

"We are unaware of injuries at this time," she told Axios at 6am.

State of play: Pro-Palestinian student protests have spread across U.S. campuses in the past week, urging school leaders to disclose and divest from Israel or companies that support the country.

Tulane and Loyola have had multiple marches and rallies since Hamas' October attack on Israel.

Juleea Berthelot with Students for a Democratic Society tells Axios New Orleans that she and others decided to start the encampment Monday in response to the organization's national call.

"We're fed up," said Berthelot, who is a Loyola sophomore from Slidell.

What's next: Wednesday is the last day of classes for most students at Tulane as the campus prepares for finals, officials say.

Buildings near the encampment site remain closed, and those classes will be held remotely.

Editor's note: Check back for more details on this developing story.