Biden on campus protesters: No “right to cause chaos”

President Biden defended students' right to protest peacefully during a speech Thursday, but condemned the "chaos" that has broken out on campuses nationwide amid protests against the Israel-Hamas war. Why it matters: Biden is under tremendous political pressure as young Democrats and primary voters across key swing states have signaled opposition to his stance on Israel's war in Gaza.

When asked by a reporter, the president said he is not reconsidering U.S. policy.

Biden's Thursday remarks were his first public statements this week since the protests against the Israel-Hamas war have escalated dramatically, with hundreds of arrests across the country.

"There's the right to protest, but not the right to cause chaos," Biden said from the Roosevelt Room of the White House, adding that "order must prevail."

Driving the news: "Let me be clear, ... violent protest is not protected. Peaceful protest is. It's against the law when violence occurs, destroying property is not a peaceful protest. It's against the law," Biden said.

"Vandalism, trespassing, breaking windows, shutting down campuses, forcing the cancellation of classes and graduation, none of this is a peaceful protest," he said.

In response to a reporter's question, Biden said that he does not think the National Guard should intervene in the protests.

Biden also forcefully condemned any antisemitism or "threats of violence against Jewish students."

"There is no place for hate speech or violence of any kind, whether it's antisemitism, Islamophobia or discrimination against Arab-Americans or Palestinian-Americans. It's simply wrong," Biden said.

State of play: Biden had not weighed in publicly on the protests this week as protesters clashed with police on campuses across the country. His Thursday remarks were previously unplanned.

The president last week condemned the "antisemitic protests" and "those who don't understand what's going on with the Palestinians."

The White House on Tuesday denounced the move by some pro-Palestinian protesters to take over a building at Columbia University, calling such takeovers "wrong" and "not peaceful."

The Columbia University protest has drawn bipartisan attention, with almost a dozen members of Congress visiting the campus.

The big picture: Tensions continue to flare at campuses nationwide as colleges begin to crack down on the demonstrations amid a rise in reports of antisemitism and Islamophobia, Axios' Sareen Habeshian and Rebecca Falconer report.

New York police arrested dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University, the epicenter of the protests, earlier this week and a heavy police presence remains on campus.

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional remarks from Biden's address.