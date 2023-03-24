The pods are now open. Photo courtesy Netflix

Season 4 of "Love Is Blind" — featuring singles from Seattle — is out now on Netflix.

The big picture: The popular reality show aims to pair up singles based on a deeper connection that's based on personality, not looks.

How it works: Each season follows a new set of singles from a U.S. city — Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and, now, Seattle.

They meet by voice only in "the pods" and date around blindly until they feel they've found their match and get engaged, sight unseen.

Graphic: Axios Visuals

Play along: For anyone who plans to watch, we've created a BINGO card. Click that link to get your custom card.

The first reader to get "BINGO" and email us ([email protected]) a photo, receives an Axios Seattle tote bag.

Timing: The Seattle-based season was filmed in spring 2022. The first five episodes were released on Netflix on Friday, March 24.

Episodes 6-8 will be released on Friday, March 31.

Episodes 9-11 will be released on Friday, April 7.

And the finale will be released on Friday, April 14.

What to watch for: We won't see any Seattle sites until the end of episode five when the couples head back home from "paradise."

Some film locations are rumored to be Rapport, a beer and wine bar on Capitol Hill, and Fogón Cocina Mexicana, according to the Capitol Hill Seattle.

See the full cast here.

