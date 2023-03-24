"Love Is Blind" Season 4 takes on Seattle. Follow along with Bingo
Season 4 of "Love Is Blind" — featuring singles from Seattle — is out now on Netflix.
The big picture: The popular reality show aims to pair up singles based on a deeper connection that's based on personality, not looks.
How it works: Each season follows a new set of singles from a U.S. city — Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and, now, Seattle.
- They meet by voice only in "the pods" and date around blindly until they feel they've found their match and get engaged, sight unseen.
Play along: For anyone who plans to watch, we've created a BINGO card. Click that link to get your custom card.
The first reader to get "BINGO" receives an Axios Seattle tote bag.
Timing: The Seattle-based season was filmed in spring 2022. The first five episodes were released on Netflix on Friday, March 24.
- Episodes 6-8 will be released on Friday, March 31.
- Episodes 9-11 will be released on Friday, April 7.
- And the finale will be released on Friday, April 14.
What to watch for: We won't see any Seattle sites until the end of episode five when the couples head back home from "paradise."
- Some film locations are rumored to be Rapport, a beer and wine bar on Capitol Hill, and Fogón Cocina Mexicana, according to the Capitol Hill Seattle.
- See the full cast here.
