Seattle is the backdrop of the fourth season of the dating show "Love Is Blind," in which couples court without meeting face to face, Netflix confirmed this week.

Catch up quick: The idea behind the reality show is that couples will fall in love based on personalities rather than looks, since they don't see each other until they're already engaged.

Filming happened in Seattle last spring, according to the Capitol Hill Seattle blog.

The blog reported that contestants were seen at the Rapport beer and wine bar on Capitol Hill, while filming also took place at Fogón Cocina Mexicana.

What's next: The full cast of Seattle-area singles looking for love has yet to be revealed. But the season is scheduled to debut March 24.