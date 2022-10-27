Why we love "Love Is Blind" in Dallas

Dating like this is supposed to help you make better choices. In theory. Photo courtesy of Netflix

We have yet to see Dallas sites in the latest season of "Love Is Blind," but just knowing the cast is from North Texas has made watching total strangers date on screen an even more delightful experience.

What's next: Four new episodes of the season are out this week, with more on the way next week. Good luck with your bingo cards.

Hopefully we'll finally see if the season will be Dallas-centric or make stops in Fort Worth, Arlington or Plano. Or in our northern friend, Denton.

Why it matters: Dallas — where BIG things happen — should be honored to provide the bait for Twitter's shade over the popular Netflix reality series.

Catch up fast: In the first four episodes that dropped last week, 15 women dated 15 men without seeing their faces. Five couples got engaged and then met IRL.

They spent a few days together in California and will return to the Dallas area in this week's episodes to see whether their relationship can survive life outside the pods.

They'll eventually choose to wed or ditch the altar.

Our favorite moments so far: Andrew's fake tears, Colleen's constant reminders that she's a ballet dancer and Raven's ill-timed jumping jacks.

Bless their hearts.

What we're watching: Will Bartise break Nancy's heart and go for Raven? Will SK realize that he deserves better? Will Matt see past Colleen's claims of love and break up with her?