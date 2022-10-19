Follow "Love is Blind" Season 3 with Bingo
A Netflix show that tests whether love is "truly blind" has a new season premiering today, and most of it takes place in Dallas.
Why it matters: We're already big fans of the Big Drama that typically ensues on "Love Is Blind," and we're thrilled to have another reason to tune in.
The intrigue: The show kicks off with 15 men and 15 women talking to each other in pods, with a divider between them.
- The goal is to develop a bond that's so strong, you decide to get engaged without ever seeing each other.
- The pods portion of the show was filmed in California. The rest was filmed in Dallas, where all of this season's cast members are from.
Details: The first four episodes drop today. New batches will be released weekly, and the finale will come out the week of Nov. 9.
State of play: For anyone who plans to watch, we've created a BINGO card with our guesses on what this new season might include.
- The link will randomly generate a card for you.
📭 Got "Love Is Blind" predictions we missed? Hit reply and let us know.
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.