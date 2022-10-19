24 mins ago - Things to Do

Follow "Love is Blind" Season 3 with Bingo

Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi
Graphic: Axios Visuals
Graphic: Axios Visuals

A Netflix show that tests whether love is "truly blind" has a new season premiering today, and most of it takes place in Dallas.

Why it matters: We're already big fans of the Big Drama that typically ensues on "Love Is Blind," and we're thrilled to have another reason to tune in.

The intrigue: The show kicks off with 15 men and 15 women talking to each other in pods, with a divider between them.

  • The goal is to develop a bond that's so strong, you decide to get engaged without ever seeing each other.
  • The pods portion of the show was filmed in California. The rest was filmed in Dallas, where all of this season's cast members are from.

Details: The first four episodes drop today. New batches will be released weekly, and the finale will come out the week of Nov. 9.

State of play: For anyone who plans to watch, we've created a BINGO card with our guesses on what this new season might include.

  • The link will randomly generate a card for you.

📭 Got "Love Is Blind" predictions we missed? Hit reply and let us know.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more