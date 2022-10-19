Graphic: Axios Visuals

A Netflix show that tests whether love is "truly blind" has a new season premiering today, and most of it takes place in Dallas.

Why it matters: We're already big fans of the Big Drama that typically ensues on "Love Is Blind," and we're thrilled to have another reason to tune in.

The intrigue: The show kicks off with 15 men and 15 women talking to each other in pods, with a divider between them.

The goal is to develop a bond that's so strong, you decide to get engaged without ever seeing each other.

The pods portion of the show was filmed in California. The rest was filmed in Dallas, where all of this season's cast members are from.

Details: The first four episodes drop today. New batches will be released weekly, and the finale will come out the week of Nov. 9.

State of play: For anyone who plans to watch, we've created a BINGO card with our guesses on what this new season might include.

The link will randomly generate a card for you.

📭 Got "Love Is Blind" predictions we missed? Hit reply and let us know.