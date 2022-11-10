Alexa Alfia from "Love Is Blind" dishes on her perfect Dallas day

Our Queen of Shakshuka says she's still getting used to running into fans while out and about. Photo courtesy of Ser Baffo/Netflix

Alexa Alfia is one of our favorite people on this season of "Love Is Blind," and we can confirm that she's as cool and carefree as the show depicts her.

State of play: The current season of "Love Is Blind" was filmed over a year ago, but North Texans have recently started to recognize Alexa after watching her love story with Brennon unfold on Netflix.

"I've grown so much from it," she tells Axios. "When I came back, my sister was the first one to point it out. She was like, 'What did they do to you there? You're so nice now.'"

Catch up fast: Alexa grew up in Plano and went to the University of Tel Aviv in Israel. She moved back to North Texas to be close to her family and runs an insurance agency with her stepmom's father.

The self-proclaimed foodie frequents Beverley's Bistro and Bar with her family to support the Jewish-owned business. The Shakshuka and matzo ball soup are her favorites.

We asked Alexa to tell us her other go-to Dallas spots. Here's what she said:

🏘 Favorite Dallas neighborhood: Bishop Arts.

🇮🇹 Favorite coffee shop: Café Duro, 2804 Greenville Ave.

👯‍♀️ Favorite place to hang out with friends: Bowen House, 2614 Boll St.

💏 Favorite date spot: Drake's, 5007 W. Lovers Lane.

🍫 Favorite dessert: The five nut brownie at Hillstone, 8300 Preston Rd.

What's next: The finale and reunion episodes are out on Netflix.