1 hour ago - News

The Dallas contestant on "The Perfect Match"

Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi
Two attractive people sitting on a couch, laughing at the funniest thing ever said

Seconds before the drama. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Bartise Bowden is seeking another shot at love — on a new dating show — after his relationship on the third season of "Love Is Blind" didn't go anywhere.

Driving the news: Netflix dropped new episodes of "The Perfect Match" today.

Flashback: Bowden vowed to learn and grow from his "Love Is Blind" experience after getting backlash from the show's fans and his ex-fiancé's family.

Catch up fast: "The Perfect Match" brings together cast members from several Netflix reality shows, including "The Circle," "The Mole," and "Love Is Blind."

  • Bowden left the show's Panamanian villa in the first batch of episodes after failing to cultivate a strong match with anyone, but a trailer for the new episodes hints at a comeback that will shake up other relationships.
  • A teaser of the new episodes shows Bowden spending time with two women, one of whom is partnered with someone else on the show so far.

What we're watching: Whether Bowden will redeem himself or continue to make dumb comments that keep him single, again.

