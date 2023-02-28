The Dallas contestant on "The Perfect Match"

Seconds before the drama. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Bartise Bowden is seeking another shot at love — on a new dating show — after his relationship on the third season of "Love Is Blind" didn't go anywhere.

Driving the news: Netflix dropped new episodes of "The Perfect Match" today.

Flashback: Bowden vowed to learn and grow from his "Love Is Blind" experience after getting backlash from the show's fans and his ex-fiancé's family.

Catch up fast: "The Perfect Match" brings together cast members from several Netflix reality shows, including "The Circle," "The Mole," and "Love Is Blind."

Bowden left the show's Panamanian villa in the first batch of episodes after failing to cultivate a strong match with anyone, but a trailer for the new episodes hints at a comeback that will shake up other relationships.

A teaser of the new episodes shows Bowden spending time with two women, one of whom is partnered with someone else on the show so far.

What we're watching: Whether Bowden will redeem himself or continue to make dumb comments that keep him single, again.