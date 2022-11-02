Dallasites' relationships crumble on Netflix's "Love Is Blind"

We stan a couple who can bridge their differences like mature adults. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

We binged last week's "Love Is Blind" episodes too quickly and hated having to wait for new episodes, which are finally out today.

Catch up fast: The last three episodes show the five engaged couples — out of 30 singles from Dallas — living together.

The couples now have to decide whether to get married in front of cameras and their loved ones.

Highlights: We spotted the Dallas skyline in the last batch of episodes and some local favorites, including Ida Claire and Sundown at Granada.

Yes, but: Several of the relationships started to crumble in last week's episodes.

Many viewers weren't happy with Cole's constant remarks that his fiancé with Pakistani roots isn't his type and that he thinks another cast member who is white is more attractive.

Bartise got some heat too for bringing up a private conversation he had with Nancy about abortion when she meets his family.

What we're watching: Will the looming long distance put an end to SK and Raven's relationship? Will Nancy realize she's better off without Bartise? Will Cole and Matt realize they need therapy?

What's next: The season finale and cast reunion come out on Netflix next Wednesday.