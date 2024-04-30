1 hour ago - News

Salt Lake zip codes where home values are rising the most

headshot
headshot
ZIP codes with the greatest home appreciation in the Salt Lake City metro area
Data: Zillow; Note: Typical home value refers to the average of the middle third of Zillow home value estimates for every home in a given region with a county record, including single-family, condominium and co-operative homes; Table: Axios Visuals

Tooele County and the western Salt Lake Valley saw the highest year-over-year increases in typical home values, according to Zillow data shared with Axios.

By the numbers: The 84071 zip code, the eastern edge of Tooele County, saw the metro's highest jump in typical home values compared to a year ago.

  • Zip codes on the west side of Salt Lake County — 84116, 84044, 84118 and 84104 — each saw a 5% year-over-year rise.

Why it matters: Fewer homes on the market kept prices growing in most areas, even as affordability dwindled, according to Zillow chief economist Skylar Olsen.

The big picture: Utah's housing market is among the least affordable in the nation, with rising costs driving low-income families out of Salt Lake City.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more