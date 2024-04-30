Salt Lake zip codes where home values are rising the most

Data: Zillow; Note: Typical home value refers to the average of the middle third of Zillow home value estimates for every home in a given region with a county record, including single-family, condominium and co-operative homes; Table: Axios Visuals

Tooele County and the western Salt Lake Valley saw the highest year-over-year increases in typical home values, according to Zillow data shared with Axios.

By the numbers: The 84071 zip code, the eastern edge of Tooele County, saw the metro's highest jump in typical home values compared to a year ago.