Salt Lake zip codes where home values are rising the most
Tooele County and the western Salt Lake Valley saw the highest year-over-year increases in typical home values, according to Zillow data shared with Axios.
By the numbers: The 84071 zip code, the eastern edge of Tooele County, saw the metro's highest jump in typical home values compared to a year ago.
- Zip codes on the west side of Salt Lake County — 84116, 84044, 84118 and 84104 — each saw a 5% year-over-year rise.
Why it matters: Fewer homes on the market kept prices growing in most areas, even as affordability dwindled, according to Zillow chief economist Skylar Olsen.
The big picture: Utah's housing market is among the least affordable in the nation, with rising costs driving low-income families out of Salt Lake City.
