How high mortgage rates stalled the housing market

Data: Redfin; Chart: Axios Visuals

High mortgage rates have all but frozen the U.S. housing market.

Why it matters: The "lock-in effect" is real. As one real estate agent put it, 2023 was "the year your first home accidentally became your forever home."

Many people are interested in moving, but not to swap their 3% interest rate for 7-8%, Minnesota-based Jake Hlebain tells Axios.

Driving the news: U.S. home sales have cratered as owners clamp down on their lower mortgage rates.

In October, deals that went into contract neared their lowest point in history, Axios' Matt Phillips reports.

What they're saying: "If there's nothing out there for me to buy, why would I sell? We are all kind of stuck in that paradigm right now," chief economist Matthew Gardner at Windermere Real Estate said at a November conference.

Meanwhile, it got even harder for first-timers to make the leap to homeownership this year.

You now have to earn $115,000 a year to afford a typical house, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

What we're watching: Mortgage rates would need to slide significantly to loosen homeowners' golden handcuffs and boost listing activity, real estate experts say.

Some shoppers are starting to accept that rates probably won't fall back to pandemic levels.

Others have found deals on new construction, townhomes or condos.

