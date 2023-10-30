Your guide to each Salt Lake City race

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

This year's Salt Lake City elections will see a three-way mayoral race and 10 candidates vying for four City Council seats.

Details: To learn more about each candidate, Axios Salt Lake City sent each contender running in a local race this November a questionnaire to tell us about themselves and how they would approach the dwindling Great Salt Lake, the city's homelessness crisis and more.

What's next: The general election is slated for Nov. 21.

Mail-in ballots will be sent out beginning Oct. 31.

Be smart: Check our handy guide to ranked-choice voting.

Salt Lake City mayor

Rocky Anderson

Rocky Anderson: Courtesy: Brett Colvin

The candidate: Former Salt Lake City Mayor Rocky Anderson is gearing up for his third try at leading the state's capital city.

He previously served two terms as mayor between 2000 and 2008.

Read Anderson's Q&A

Erin Mendenhall (incumbent)

Erin Mendenhall. Courtesy: Erin Mendenhall for Salt Lake City

Meet the candidate: First-time Mayor Erin Mendenhall is facing two challengers as she runs to secure a second term.

Before being elected in 2019, she served on the Salt Lake City Council for six years and was an environmental activist.

Read Mendenhall's Q&A

Michael Valentine

Michael Valentine. Courtesy: Trent Pow

The candidate: Michael Valentine is a small business owner and activist who advocated for the conservation of the historic Utah Pantages Theatre before it was torn down last year.

Read Valentine's Q&A

Salt Lake City Council — District 2

Alejandro "Ale" Puy (incumbent)

Alejandro Puy. Courtesy: Busath Photography

The candidate: Alejandro Puy is the only candidate running uncontested this year's municipal elections. Elected in 2019, he's the co-founder of the political consulting firm Landslide Political.

Read Puy's Q&A

Salt Lake City Council — District 4

Eva López Chávez

Eva López Chávez. Courtesy: Eva López Chávez

The candidate: Eva López Chávez is a consultant to businesses and nonprofits. She previously worked as a liaison for the Salt Lake City mayor's office and was chair of the Salt Lake County Democratic Party.

Read López Chávez's Q&A

Clayton Scrivner

Clayton Scrivner: Courtesy: Clayton Scrivner

The candidate: Clayton Scrivner is Park City's communications manager. He previously managed marketing and communications for Salt Lake County's Parks Department and Salt Lake City's civic engagement team.

Read Scrivner's Q&A

Ana Valdemoros (incumbent)

Ana Valdemoros. Courtesy: Committee to Elect Ana Valdemoros

The candidate: Ana Valdemoros has represented District 4 on the Salt Lake City Council since 2019. She's worked as a planner for the city and then with urban development nonprofit, NeighborWorks.

As a restaurateur, Valdemoros launched Argentina's Best Empanadas in 2016 and the Square Kitchen, an incubator, in 2018.

Read Valdemoro's Q&A

Salt Lake City Council — District 6

James Alfandre

James Alfandre. Courtesy: James Alfandre

The candidate: James Alfandre is the founding principal of the development group Urban Alfandre. He's also a board member of the Granary District Alliance, per his campaign website.

Read Alfrandre's Q&A

Dan Dugan (incumbent)

Dan Dugan. Courtesy: Dan Dugan

Meet the candidate: Dan Dugan, a U.S. Navy veteran, was first elected to the City Council in 2020. He is the vice chair the Redevelopment Agency of Salt Lake City board.

Read Dugan's Q&A

Taymour Semnani

Taymour Semnani. Courtesy: Taymour Semnani

The candidate: Taymour Semnani is a civil litigation attorney and currently serves on the Salt Lake City Police Foundation board of directors.

Read Semnani's Q&A

Jack Bellows

Of note: Jack Bellows did not respond to multiple requests to fill out our questionnaire.

Salt Lake City Council — District 7

Molly Jones

Molly Jones. Courtesy: Paige Elliott

The candidate: Molly Jones co-owns the Quarters Arcade Bar locations in Sugar House and downtown. She previously worked as the director of public policy and events for the Berkeley mayor's office in California.

Read Jones' Q&A

Sarah Young (incumbent)

Sarah Young. Courtesy: Beehive Photography & Video

Meet the candidate: Sarah Young was appointed to represent District 7 in July after her predecessor Amy Fowler resigned after getting arrested on suspicion of driving under the the influence.

Young works at the Utah State Board of Education as chief of staff to the state superintendent.

Read Young's Q&A