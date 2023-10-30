Meet Salt Lake City mayoral candidate Rocky Anderson

Former Salt Lake City Mayor Rocky Anderson is seeking his third term in this year's mayoral race.

Anderson, who served as the mayor for two terms between 2000 and 2008, is a vocal critic of the city's response to homelessness. Incumbent Erin Mendenhall is among his opponents in the race.

Of note: Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

📲 First tap in the morning: "New York Times app."

😄 Hobbies: "Hiking, running, working out, backpacking, travel, reading, caring for and playing with my dog and parrot."

🏠 What neighborhoods have you lived in? "Avenues, East Central, University."

🎨 How would you bring more public art to the city? "Maintain what we have, like Seven Canyons Fountain. Require all private developments receiving city funds or zoning exceptions to devote a certain percentage of development cost to public art installations."

🤔 What's the top issue Salt Lakers face? "Homelessness/affordable housing."

🏠 How would you address the lack of affordable housing in Salt Lake City? "End financial subsidies to private developers and invest in city-owned mixed-income, truly affordable non-market housing, much the same as 'social housing' in many European cities and several U.S. cities."

🌊 As the Great Salt Lake dwindles, what policy solutions would you recommend to conserve water? "The Great Salt Lake will survive only if far less water is diverted for agricultural purposes."

"Salt Lake City should pursue a lawsuit to protect the public interest in water conservation and require far less diversion of water for agricultural purposes. Turf should be minimized or entirely eliminated (as at my home) in city projects and any projects receiving city funds."

🚩 What sets you apart as a candidate: "My values, broad experience, fiscal responsibility, effectiveness, innovativeness, accountability, record of accomplishments, vigorous commitment to increasing the quality of life for all, and my insistence on effective problem-solving regarding the homelessness and affordability crises."

☝ First action as mayor: "Eliminate homeless encampments by providing for adequate sanctioned camps away from neighborhoods, with showers, meals, property lockers, security and outreach/case management workers to transition people to treatment and housing."

🏛 Finally, why do you want to be mayor? "To make life better for all our residents (now and in the future), businesses and members of the homeless community, ensuring our city is affordable, clean, healthy and safe."