Meet Salt Lake City Council candidate Sarah Young

Salt Lake City Council District 7 candidate Sarah Young is vying to keep her seat previously held by Amy Fowler, who resigned in July after her arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

She was appointed to replace Fowler by a six-person City Council vote in July.

Of note: Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Details: Young works at the Utah State Board of Education as chief of staff to the state superintendent. She was previously an eighth-grade science teacher at the private school Rowland Hall.

📲 First tap in the morning: "Snooze ..."

😄 Hobbies: "I spend my free time walking around my neighborhood and Sugar House Park with my husband and 15-year-old son as an excuse to stop at Baskin Robbins for ice cream or the Neighborhood Hive for Artigiano Gelato."

🏠 What neighborhoods have you lived in? "9th and 9th, Liberty Wells, 15th and 15th, and I am a current resident of Highland Park in Sugar House."

🎨 How would you bring more public art to the city? "I support more city funding for the Salt Lake City Arts Council Public Art program and promote opportunities to encourage developers to incorporate public art during the development of city-owned properties like the Fleet Block."

🤔 What's the top issue Salt Lakers face? "The pains of growth that our city is experiencing ... from ongoing road construction to a shortage of affordable housing options, all while striving to preserve the cherished historic charm of our neighborhoods."

🏠 How would you address the city's lack of affordable housing? "First, we must promote and incentivize the creation of affordable housing by exploring innovative solutions, such as repurposing unused office buildings ... through rezoning."

"We should also leverage existing state and local incentive programs to encourage developers to incorporate affordable housing units in new developments."

"Collaboration with all city departments and divisions is essential to streamline approval and loan processes."

"As a council member, I will collaborate closely with other city officials to advance a comprehensive affordable housing plan, which will serve as a roadmap to guide the allocation of resources and inform policy decisions related to zoning."

🌊 As the Great Salt Lake dwindles, what policy solutions would you recommend to conserve water? "First, we should give priority to the use of non-potable water for irrigation on public lands. ...

"Additionally, it's crucial to develop and implement policies that encourage responsible water usage in households and businesses. This can include measures to promote water-efficient appliances and incentives for practices like xeriscaping and drought-tolerant landscaping.

"Lastly, we should expand community awareness through educational campaigns like 'Slow the Flow' and by promoting the state's water conservation gardens."

🚩 What sets you apart as a candidate? "I firmly believe that Salt Lake City is on the cusp of transformative change across various vital domains, spanning from education to the economy.

"My vision, backed by nearly two decades of experience in local and state education, positions me as a catalyst for realizing this vision."

☝ First action as City Council member if elected: "Have a conversation with the Sugar House Community Council. ..."

🏛 Finally, why do you want to be a City Council member? "I seek to be elected as a City Council member because my role as an educator has deeply connected me to Salt Lake City's future leaders — our students in today's classrooms."