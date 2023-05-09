Salt Lake City Council member breaks silence after DUI charge

Salt Lake City Council member Amy Fowler made a public apology Tuesday, nearly a week after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

What she's saying: "I truly regret causing any distraction from the important work that is happening at the city," Fowler said following a closed session at the Salt Lake City and County Building. "I truly apologize to my constituents, to my colleagues on this council and to the city."

She called the experience "eye-opening," adding it "has truly made me reflect on my relationship with alcohol and the decisions that I have made."

Fowler said she will continue to represent District 7, which encompasses the southeast side of the city.

The other side: Following the news of her arrest last Friday, Salt Lake City mayoral candidate Michael Valentine called for Fowler's resignation.

Catch up quick: Fowler was arrested last Wednesday by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper in Springville after being involved in a car accident in Salt Lake County and failing to exchange information with the other driver, police records show. No injuries were reported.

The arrest occurred Wednesday before 11am, per police records.

After the accident, troopers contacted Fowler by phone and she stopped in Springville to wait for law enforcement, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

A trooper found Fowler in her car with the engine running and said she had "diminished fine motor skills," per police records. Fowler denied drinking alcohol despite the trooper smelling it on her breath and face.

Reality check: A Breathalyzer test showed a .111 reading — Utah's legal limit is .05.

Following the arrest, Fowler was booked into the Utah County jail and released the same day after posting a $680 bail.

The latest: Fowler was charged last Saturday for driving under the influence, a Class B misdemeanor, court documents indicate.

What's next: She's scheduled to appear at a virtual arraignment related to her charge on May 23.