Meet Salt Lake City Council candidate Molly Jones

Salt Lake City Council candidate Molly Jones is running in this year's District 7 race.

The seat was vacated by Amy Fowler after she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in May.

Jones co-owns the Quarters Arcade Bar locations in Sugar House and downtown.

Between 2019 and 2020, she worked as the director of public policy and events for the mayor's office in Berkeley, California, per her LinkedIn account.

Of note: Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

📲 First tap in the morning: "Gmail!"

😄 Hobbies: "Pilates, video games (Zelda, Baldur's Gate 3, Paper Mario: The Origami King), board games."

🏠 What neighborhoods have you lived in? "The U, East Central, Sugar House."

🐋 What whale-sized sculpture belongs in your district and where would it go? "A giant sugar beet on Sugar House Monument Plaza."

🤔 What's the top issue Salt Lakers face? "Reasonable development — how do we ensure everyone who wants to live here can do so at a rate that's affordable?"

🏠 How would you address affordable housing in Salt Lake City? "Consistent communications with developers, focusing on contractual obligations to create truly affordable housing, more condos and townhomes at reasonable rates."

🌊 As the Great Salt Lake dwindles, what policy solutions would you recommend to conserve water? "Metering usage, increased tier prices for heavy users, buying back water shares from people who aren't using theirs, paying farmers and others to conserve water on fallow fields."

🚩 What sets you apart as a candidate: "I was born and raised in Moab by a conservative family, but I was the senior director of public policy in the Berkeley mayor's office.

"I'm a certified project manager, teacher and small-business owner."

☝ First action as a City Council member: "Review all of the unfinished projects approved for District 7 and create a plan to accomplish them."

🏛 Finally, why do you want to be a City Council member? "As a core part of our community, I can advocate for Sugar House on a range of topics."