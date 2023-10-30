Meet Salt Lake City Council candidate Ana Valdemoros

Incumbent Ana Valdemoros has represented District 4 on the Salt Lake City Council since 2019.

Details: Valdemoros has worked as a planner for the city and then with the urban development nonprofit NeighborWorks.

As a restaurateur, Valdemoros launched Argentina's Best Empanadas in 2016 and the Square Kitchen, an incubator, in 2018.

Of note: Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

📲 First tap in the morning: "Each day begins with me checking my Calendar app to review my schedule and prioritize tasks for the day ahead."

🏠 What neighborhoods have you lived in? "I've proudly called District 4 my home for 21 continuous years, residing in both the East Central and Central City neighborhoods."

🐋 What whale-sized sculpture belongs in your district and where would it go? "I envision enhancing our city's Chihuly glass collection with a majestic Quaking Aspen sculpture at the Gallivan Center. This artwork would symbolize our unwavering commitment to environmental conservation and the beauty of our city."

🤔 What's the top issue Salt Lakers face? "Undoubtedly, the most pressing concerns are the dwindling Great Salt Lake and the escalating housing prices."

🏠 How would you address affordable housing in Salt Lake City? "My extensive education and decades of experience in community development uniquely qualify me for this task. As the former RDA chair, I successfully shifted our focus to invest in affordable homeownership and family-sized housing, ensuring a holistic solution that empowers residents to build wealth while accelerating housing progress."

🌊 As the Great Salt Lake dwindles, what policy solutions would you recommend to conserve water? "I would champion stronger water conservation policies and collaborate closely with neighboring municipalities, setting a high standard for preserving our environment.

" ... During my tenure as a planner for Salt Lake City, I collaborated closely with staff to implement an ordinance that mandated new multifamily projects to include dedicated spaces for regular refuse and recycling. Despite initial resistance, this initiative is now recognized as a pivotal step toward sustainable waste management.

"Having an established rapport with our Legislature opens doors for meaningful discussions and collaboration. For instance, I was invited to provide direct feedback to the executive director of the Utah Inland Port on its future, advocating strongly for its environmental sustainability. These dialogues are only possible when mutual respect and trust exist."

🚩 What sets you apart as a candidate: "My diverse background, which encompasses experience as an urban planner and a small-business owner. This unique blend equips me with the necessary skills to accomplish goals, maintain a budget, collaborate effectively and earn the trust of my colleagues."

"Over 23 years, I have actively shaped our community through master plans, local businesses and collaborative efforts, understanding the diverse needs of our residents."

"I have tirelessly defended and represented District 4, resulting in its emergence stronger than any other downtown district nationwide post-pandemic."

☝ First action as a City Council member: "My initial priority once re-elected will be to rally my colleagues for increased funding to establish a comprehensive, RV-inclusive second sanctioning camping ground, addressing the needs of our community to build off of the $500,000 I recently allocated for secure outdoor spaces, emphasizing dignity with amenities like bathrooms."

"Additionally, I would seek to continue the momentum of the Community Health Access Team I established in my first term, which, in under a year, saved over 100 police calls by providing specialized, compassionate responses, thereby enhancing overall community well-being."

🏛 Finally, why do you want to be a City Council member? "I aspire to utilize my experience for positive change and to inspire women, especially those from marginalized communities, to become more engaged in civic life."