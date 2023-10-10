Share on email (opens in new window)

Some things you can't unsee. Photo courtesy of Pel Productions / Josh Pellegrini and Dan Knoll.

The 2024 Gritty calendar has finally dropped.

Why it matters: It's 12 months of the Flyers' googly-eyed mascot in various scenes of absurdity and seasonal outfits.

What's happening: The new calendar costs $25. Proceeds will benefit Flyers Charities.

Details: Besides monthly pinups of the city's most infamous mascot, the calendar features handwritten notes and reminders from Gritty on certain days throughout the year.

Plus: Look for Flyers left-winger Nicolas Deslauriers and his family alongside Gritty in the October Halloween shoot.

Of note: See how to purchase a calendar on the Flyers Charities website.

💡 Be smart: Get it while supplies last.