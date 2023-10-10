43 mins ago - News

Gritty's new calendar is now for sale

Mike D'Onofrio

Some things you can't unsee. Photo courtesy of Pel Productions/Josh Pellegrini and Dan Knoll.

The 2024 Gritty calendar has finally dropped.

Why it matters: It's 12 months of the Flyers' googly-eyed mascot in various scenes of absurdity and seasonal outfits.

What's happening: The new calendar costs $25. Proceeds will benefit Flyers Charities.

Details: Besides monthly pinups of the city's most infamous mascot, the calendar features handwritten notes and reminders from Gritty on certain days throughout the year.

  • Plus: Look for Flyers left-winger Nicolas Deslauriers and his family alongside Gritty in the October Halloween shoot.

Of note: See how to purchase a calendar on the Flyers Charities website.

💡 Be smart: Get it while supplies last.

Gritty holding a surfboard while running on a beach.
Gritty never looked so good. Photo courtesy of Pel Productions/Josh Pellegrini and Dan Knoll.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more