43 mins ago - News
Gritty's new calendar is now for sale
The 2024 Gritty calendar has finally dropped.
Why it matters: It's 12 months of the Flyers' googly-eyed mascot in various scenes of absurdity and seasonal outfits.
What's happening: The new calendar costs $25. Proceeds will benefit Flyers Charities.
Details: Besides monthly pinups of the city's most infamous mascot, the calendar features handwritten notes and reminders from Gritty on certain days throughout the year.
- Plus: Look for Flyers left-winger Nicolas Deslauriers and his family alongside Gritty in the October Halloween shoot.
Of note: See how to purchase a calendar on the Flyers Charities website.
💡 Be smart: Get it while supplies last.
