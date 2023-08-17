The Gritty calendar we've all been waiting for

Share on email (opens in new window)

Gritty gets to shows his range has no limits. Photos courtesy of Gritty /Flyers

Philly's favorite orange-furred, googly-eyed mascot is making his pinup debut.

Why it matters: How didn't this happen sooner?

What's happening: A Gritty 2024 wall calendar comes out later this year with proceeds benefiting Flyers Charities, which supports local families affected by cancer, the growth of hockey, and environmental sustainability.

Between the lines: The idea for a Gritty calendar was in the works for years, Flyers spokesperson Meghan Flanagan tells Axios.

Gritty has been hard at work the past several weeks sitting for the photos that will appear in the calendar.

Down to details: Gritty teased the calendar release in a recent Twitter post, sharing photos of himself draped in a raincoat on a boardwalk, dressed as a leprechaun sitting beside a pot of gold, and in a Santa costume.

Pel Productions, the company taking the photos for the calendar, shared behind-the-scenes footage of the shoots.

What he's saying: "The calendar market is oversaturated with sexy firefighters or cute furry animals. This calendar will cover all the bases … cute, furry, and sexy," Gritty tells Axios.

How to get one: Runners who register for the Oct. 21 Gritty 5K can pre-order the 2024 calendar.

The calendar will also be available through Flyers Charities with a release date yet to be determined.

Be smart: Follow the organization on social media for updates about when you can get one.