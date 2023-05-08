Who Philly's mayor voted for to succeed him

Mayor Jim Kenney is on Team Cherelle Parker.

Driving the news: Kenney, a term-limited Democrat, revealed during a news conference Monday that he had cast his ballot in early voting for Parker, the former councilmember, ahead of the May 16 primary.

He said that he felt it was time for a woman of color to lead City Hall.

Why it matters: The city has never had a female mayor, and Kenney is the first city bigwig to publicly say whom he voted for in a race that’s considered a statistical tie among Parker and four other candidates, per a recent poll.

Yes, but: The mayor said he won’t formally endorse Parker, explaining he didn’t think it was proper for "any old mayor" to tip the scales in the race.

That didn’t stop former mayors Ed Rendell, John Street and Michael Nutter from endorsing former city controller Rebecca Rhynhart, or former Mayor Bill Green III from endorsing real estate magnate Allan Domb.

Zoom in: Parker has received backing from many of the city’s establishment groups, including the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity, and unexpectedly was supported by two District 33 locals despite the largest union of city workers having previously endorsed Jeff Brown.

What they’re saying: Parker’s camp appeared nonplussed by Kenney’s pronouncement, saying the campaign is more concerned about the Philly voters who will decide the city’s next leader.

Between the lines: Many Democratic voters believe Philly has been headed in the wrong direction under Kenney, so that could taint the current mayor's non-endorsement endorsement, if you will, of Parker.

Of note: Registered Democrats heavily outnumber Republicans, so whoever wins the primary will likely go on to become mayor.

Kenney announced Monday that he's naming deputy chief of staff Lyana Cuadrado as transition director.

The mayor’s advice to his successor: Don’t pay too much attention to the media, whom he criticized for an overwhelming focus on gun violence, calling it a “constant drumbeat of misery.”