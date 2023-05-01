Mayor’s race deadlocked two weeks out from primary
No Democratic mayoral candidate can claim frontrunner status, per the first nonpartisan poll of the election.
State of play: The poll from Committee of Seventy shows the party’s top five contenders statistically tied and within the poll’s credibility interval (which is like a margin of error) with two weeks to go.
Why it matters: If you're planning to vote in the May 16 primary, make sure you're eligible: Today is the last day to register.
Zoom in:
- Rebecca Rhynhart secured support from 18% of those polled.
- Cherelle Parker: 17%
- Helen Gym: 15%
- Allan Domb: 14%
- Jeff Brown: 11%
Candidates Amen Brown, Warren Bloom, and James DeLeon each received support from 2% of those polled.
Of note: 20% of likely voters remain unsure who they want for mayor, per the poll.
- That means that as of now, undecided voters are poised to decide the election.
Methodology: SurveyUSA conducted the poll with 1,500 Philly voters for the Committee of Seventy and other partners.
- Candidate percentages were drawn from 1,013 Democratic respondents.
- The poll’s credibility interval was +/- 3.8%.
📌 Reminder: Pennsylvania has a closed primary, so only voters registered with a specific party can vote in that party’s election.
- Check your registration status.
- Register to vote by today via the state’s website.
- The last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot is May 9.
Check out our Smart Brevity guides to the election:
