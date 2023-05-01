Data: SurveyUSA; Note: The poll’s credibility interval is +/- 3.8 percentage points; Chart: Axios Visuals

No Democratic mayoral candidate can claim frontrunner status, per the first nonpartisan poll of the election.

State of play: The poll from Committee of Seventy shows the party’s top five contenders statistically tied and within the poll’s credibility interval (which is like a margin of error) with two weeks to go.

Why it matters: If you're planning to vote in the May 16 primary, make sure you're eligible: Today is the last day to register.

Zoom in:

Rebecca Rhynhart secured support from 18% of those polled.

Cherelle Parker: 17%

Helen Gym: 15%

Allan Domb: 14%

Jeff Brown: 11%

Candidates Amen Brown, Warren Bloom, and James DeLeon each received support from 2% of those polled.

Of note: 20% of likely voters remain unsure who they want for mayor, per the poll.

That means that as of now, undecided voters are poised to decide the election.

Methodology: SurveyUSA conducted the poll with 1,500 Philly voters for the Committee of Seventy and other partners.

Candidate percentages were drawn from 1,013 Democratic respondents.

The poll’s credibility interval was +/- 3.8%.

📌 Reminder: Pennsylvania has a closed primary, so only voters registered with a specific party can vote in that party’s election.

