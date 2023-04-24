2 hours ago - Politics
Who's endorsing who for mayor of Philadelphia
Some of the Dems running for mayor are racking up endorsements as the May 16 primary nears.
Yes, but: Interest groups have not coalesced around a single candidate. For instance, organized labor, which is influential in city elections, has split its support among a few contenders.
- The upshot: No one has garnered frontrunner status.
Between the lines: Not all endorsements are equal.
- An endorsement from certain groups can unlock significant campaign funding and robust turn-out-the-vote efforts.
Of note: The Philadelphia Democratic City Committee isn't endorsing anyone for mayor.
- Instead, each of the city’s 66 political wards will make its own endorsements. Certain wards have consistently high voter turnout rates.
Here are some of the most notable endorsements so far:
Jeff Brown:
- AFSCME District Council 33 (Philly’s largest municipal union)
- Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5
- Temple University Police Association
- TWU Transport Workers Union Local 234
- United Food and Commercial Workers, Local 152
- Teamsters Joint Council 53
Helen Gym:
- Philadelphia Federation of Teachers
- AFSCME DC47 (municipal workers)
- Unite Here Philly (hospitality workers)
- Reclaim Philadelphia (progressives)
- Working Families Party (progressives)
- One Pennsylvania (progressives)
- Wards 1, 2, 18, 39A, among others
Cherelle Parker:
- Philadelphia Building Trades Council
- Eastern Atlantic States Council of Carpenters
- IBEW Local 98 (electricians)
- SEIU 32BJ
- U.S. Reps. Dwight Evans and Brendan Boyle
- Philadelphia Council President Darrell Clarke
- State Sens. Sharif Street, Vincent Hughes and Tina Tartaglione
- She has the majority of wards, including 20, 23, 27, 45, 54, 59, 61, 66
Rebecca Rhynhart:
- Former Philly mayors Michael Nutter and John Street
- Philadelphia Inquirer editorial board
- Wards 5, 8, 9, 15, among others
Warren Bloom; Amen Brown; James DeLeon; Allan Domb; Delscia Gray
- No major endorsements
