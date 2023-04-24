2 hours ago - Politics

Who's endorsing who for mayor of Philadelphia

Mike D'Onofrio
Illustration of the Liberty Bell getting a crack in the shape of a checkmark.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Some of the Dems running for mayor are racking up endorsements as the May 16 primary nears.

Yes, but: Interest groups have not coalesced around a single candidate. For instance, organized labor, which is influential in city elections, has split its support among a few contenders.

  • The upshot: No one has garnered frontrunner status.

Between the lines: Not all endorsements are equal.

  • An endorsement from certain groups can unlock significant campaign funding and robust turn-out-the-vote efforts.

Of note: The Philadelphia Democratic City Committee isn't endorsing anyone for mayor.

  • Instead, each of the city’s 66 political wards will make its own endorsements. Certain wards have consistently high voter turnout rates.

Here are some of the most notable endorsements so far:

Jeff Brown:

  • AFSCME District Council 33 (Philly’s largest municipal union)
  • Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5
  • Temple University Police Association
  • TWU Transport Workers Union Local 234
  • United Food and Commercial Workers, Local 152
  • Teamsters Joint Council 53

Helen Gym:

  • Philadelphia Federation of Teachers
  • AFSCME DC47 (municipal workers)
  • Unite Here Philly (hospitality workers)
  • Reclaim Philadelphia (progressives)
  • Working Families Party (progressives)
  • One Pennsylvania (progressives)
  • Wards 1, 2, 18, 39A, among others

Cherelle Parker:

  • Philadelphia Building Trades Council
  • Eastern Atlantic States Council of Carpenters
  • IBEW Local 98 (electricians)
  • SEIU 32BJ
  • U.S. Reps. Dwight Evans and Brendan Boyle
  • Philadelphia Council President Darrell Clarke
  • State Sens. Sharif Street, Vincent Hughes and Tina Tartaglione
  • She has the majority of wards, including 20, 23, 27, 45, 54, 59, 61, 66

Rebecca Rhynhart:

  • Former Philly mayors Michael Nutter and John Street
  • Philadelphia Inquirer editorial board
  • Wards 5, 8, 9, 15, among others

Warren Bloom; Amen Brown; James DeLeon; Allan Domb; Delscia Gray

  • No major endorsements

Meet the candidates with our Smart-Brevity voter guide

