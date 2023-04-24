Some of the Dems running for mayor are racking up endorsements as the May 16 primary nears.

Yes, but: Interest groups have not coalesced around a single candidate. For instance, organized labor, which is influential in city elections, has split its support among a few contenders.

The upshot: No one has garnered frontrunner status.

Between the lines: Not all endorsements are equal.

An endorsement from certain groups can unlock significant campaign funding and robust turn-out-the-vote efforts.

Of note: The Philadelphia Democratic City Committee isn't endorsing anyone for mayor.

Instead, each of the city’s 66 political wards will make its own endorsements. Certain wards have consistently high voter turnout rates.

Here are some of the most notable endorsements so far:

Jeff Brown:

AFSCME District Council 33 (Philly’s largest municipal union)

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5

Temple University Police Association

TWU Transport Workers Union Local 234

United Food and Commercial Workers, Local 152

Teamsters Joint Council 53

Helen Gym:

Philadelphia Federation of Teachers

AFSCME DC47 (municipal workers)

Unite Here Philly (hospitality workers)

Reclaim Philadelphia (progressives)

Working Families Party (progressives)

One Pennsylvania (progressives)

Wards 1, 2, 18, 39A, among others

Cherelle Parker:

Philadelphia Building Trades Council

Eastern Atlantic States Council of Carpenters

IBEW Local 98 (electricians)

SEIU 32BJ

U.S. Reps. Dwight Evans and Brendan Boyle

Philadelphia Council President Darrell Clarke

State Sens. Sharif Street, Vincent Hughes and Tina Tartaglione

She has the majority of wards, including 20, 23, 27, 45, 54, 59, 61, 66

Rebecca Rhynhart:

Former Philly mayors Michael Nutter and John Street

Philadelphia Inquirer editorial board

Wards 5, 8, 9, 15, among others

Warren Bloom; Amen Brown; James DeLeon; Allan Domb; Delscia Gray

No major endorsements

