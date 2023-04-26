Where Philly mayoral candidates stand on public potties

When you gotta go, there's usually nowhere to go: It's a perennial problem in Philly.

So we asked the nine Democratic candidates whether they support installing permanent public potties, and where.

Context: The city is preparing to install its first stand-alone public bathroom in Center City.

Five others will follow in other neighborhoods, all part of a pilot program.

Of note: Three candidates wouldn't participate — Amen Brown, Delscia Gray and Cherelle Parker.

Do you support installing permanent public bathrooms in the city? Yes (✅) or no (❌)

Warren Bloom: ✅

Jeff Brown: ✅

James DeLeon: ✅

Allan Domb: ✅

Helen Gym: ✅

Rebecca Rhynhart: ✅

How many would you look to install and in what neighborhoods? (1 sentence or less.)

Bloom: 10 to 20 in Kensington and around Center City.

Brown: This needs to be determined based on a detailed review and input from the community.

DeLeon: Six, in neighborhoods that are near transportation centers.

Domb: We should focus on areas with the most foot traffic — near tourist sites, Center City and parks — then expand out, in addition to adding more city garbage cans.

Gym: Every recreation center should be rebuilt or better staffed to have a functional, accessible, clean public bathroom, which will in turn make these vital neighborhood spaces better equipped to host regular youth and community programs — and we should explore expanding stand-alone public bathrooms in corridors where rec center facilities are less accessible.

Rhynhart: I would support studying an expansion of the pilot into high-traffic areas throughout our neighborhoods.

Click on their names (⬆️) to view each candidate’s full voter-guide questionnaire.

Meet all the candidates in our Smart Brevity™ voter guide.