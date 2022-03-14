10 mins ago - Politics

New poll suggests most Democrats worried Philly is on the wrong track

Mike D'Onofrio
Data: Frederick Polls; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

A majority of Philly Democrats believe the city is on the wrong track, citing police and public safety as top issues, new polling by nonpartisan advocacy group A Greater Philadelphia suggests.

Why it matters: The poll offers a glimpse into where voters stand nearly a year before the 2023 Democratic primary for mayor and city council.

State of play: While no candidates have yet entered the mayoral race, a number of city leaders are weighing runs to replace Mayor Jim Kenney, who cannot seek re-election due to term limits.

  • The winner of Philly's Democratic primaries typically goes on to win the general election in the city, where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans 7-to-1.

By the numbers: Nearly 55% of the 800 registered Democrats polled between Feb. 14-17 said the city is moving in the wrong direction, compared to nearly 27% who said it's headed in the right direction.

  • Police and public safety were the top issues respondents said the city ought to focus on, followed by safe and affordable housing.
  • Meanwhile, about 69% said they were satisfied with garbage collection in their neighborhood.

Of note: AGP, which launched earlier this month, said its partners McLaughlin & Associates and Frederick Polls conducted the poll, which had a margin of error of ±3.4%.

Data: Frederick Polls; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Zoom in: Around 40% of respondents said they're "much more" worried about being the victim of a crime in the past six months, while 27% said they're "somewhat more" worried, according to the poll.

  • About 5% of those polled responded they're "somewhat less" or "much less" worried each, while 27% said there hasn't been a difference.

Philadelphia City Council had the lowest approval rating among the top city leaders included in the poll — 44% approved, while nearly 38% disapproved.

  • Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw: 46% approved; nearly 37% disapproved.
  • District Attorney Larry Krasner: 51% approved; 30% disapproved.
  • Mayor Kenney: 55% approved; nearly 32% disapproved.

What they're saying: Mark Gleason, founder of AGP, told Axios the poll's findings reinforced a feeling of "resident apathy" and a "tolerance of dysfunction" for city leaders who don't address the city's major issues, like gun violence.

  • "In Philadelphia right now, there's no governing vision," he said. "We're not holding people accountable."
  • AGP intentionally polled Democrats, Gleason added.
  • “The reality in Philadelphia is: The elections that matter here are Democratic primaries,” he said.

Between the lines: One of AGP's top goals is seeking leadership changes in the city.

What's next: The group is expected to release more polling data around education, jobs and tax policy in the coming months.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more