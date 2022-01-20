Philadelphia reports sharp spike in carjackings in 2021

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Carjackings are skyrocketing in Philadelphia as the city faces an ongoing gun violence crisis.

Driving the news: Philly logged 757 carjackings in 2021, an 85% spike compared to the previous year, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Wednesday.

So far this year, the city has reported more than 100 carjackings, including attempts.

Flashback: Philly averaged 230 annual carjackings in the pre-pandemic years between 2010 and 2019.

Between the lines: The issue unfolds as homicides continue to rise in the city this January, after reaching a historic level in 2021.

The city has reported 32 killings this year, as of Wednesday, up 19% over the same time last year, per the police department's online database.

The number of shooting victims also rose 25% to 114, as of Sunday, compared to the same period last year, authorities said.

The big picture: Carjackings are on the rise nationwide, with other cities, such as Denver and Minneapolis, seeing sharp hikes.

Zoom in: Some carjackers are using a "bump-and-run technique" in which they initiate a carjacking via a minor car accident, Outlaw warned.

Carjackers are targeting just about anyone, including food delivery drivers, said Philadelphia Deputy Police Commissioner Joel Dales.

What to watch: The police department is increasing patrols in areas experiencing a rise in carjackings and working with federal partners, Dales said.

The department is also expected to roll out a new non-fatal shooting unit in the coming weeks, Outlaw said.

Of note: Outlaw said she intends to add more detectives to the homicide unit this year.