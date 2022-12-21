48 mins ago - News

A look back at Northwest Arkansas' 2022

Alex Golden
Illustration of the Axios logo moving sidways like a leftward arrow, and revealing the year 2022 over a field of blue and black streaks.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

We reviewed the most-read stories from this year and considered their collective impact on our community.

  • While it all seemed to happen in a mere blink, 2022 brought its fair share of change and forced public discourse on social issues, setting the political stage for next year.

Why it matters: To paraphrase George Santayana: Those who don't know history are doomed to repeat it.

Flashback: The year jumped off the starting line with the 2022 Cyclo-cross World Championships in Fayetteville, putting NWA in the sport's international spotlight.

Spring: Primary election politics and a leaked document showing the U.S. Supreme Court was prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade ruled the news as the weather warmed.

Summer: In June, Roe v. Wade was overturned and, within hours, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge declared abortion a felony in the state.

Fall: All eyes turned to politics again, though many of the races were effectively decided in the May primary.

  • Issue 4, a bill to allow recreational marijuana, was a talker through the fall as voters weighed their values against a proposal that would economically benefit a relative few.

Meanwhile, in-person events roared back. The Heartland Summit drew a who's who of middle America's economic leadership and the Up Summit advanced the state's narrative as a leader in transportation and mobility.

The bottom line: More happened, of course — a new medical residency program, the inaugural FORMAT Festival, and the Market Center of the Ozarks was announced.

  • These are just a few of the tales worth remembering from the past year.
