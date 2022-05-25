Skip to main content
Sarah Huckabee Sanders wins GOP primary for Arkansas governor

Alex Golden
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Photo: Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders won the Republican nomination for Arkansas governor on Tuesday, per the AP.

Why it matters: Sanders, the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, is the most well-known former Trump official to notch a primary win so far this cycle.

Flashback: Sanders often clashed with reporters during her time as press secretary, and admitted to special counsel Robert Mueller that she lied during a press conference about FBI agents losing confidence in former director James Comey, Axios’ Alayna Treene wrote.

By the numbers: Sanders raised $13 million and spent $8.5 million as of May 14, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Most of that cash has come from out-of-state donors.

The big picture: Sanders now becomes the likely favorite to replace Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson in the red state. Hutchinson, who was term-limited, is considering running for president.

