Chris Jones wants to walk in Arkansans' shoes during run for governor

Quick with a quip or colloquialism, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones counts everyone he meets as a potential constituent.

Jones has been traveling to Arkansas' 75 counties, talking with voters, walking a mile with those willing to join him and making a case to be the state's next executive leader.

Why it matters: Whoever is elected as our 46th governor will inherit a sizable and eclectic set of responsibilities: a record revenue surplus, poor child well-being and health statistics, low education scores, climbing crime and a spotlight in the country's ongoing culture wars.

And the choice is guaranteed to be historic, with either the first woman or first Black man taking the state's helm.

A scene from the trail: Jones' campaign strolls are meant to be representative of "walking a mile in your shoes," he told Axios in Huntsville recently.

And to maybe lose a little weight put on during the pandemic, he said with a wink.

Nearly 60 supporters and local Democratic candidates gathered to hear Jones give a short speech before walking and talking.

What he's done: A Pine Bluff native, Jones earned his master's in nuclear engineering and his doctorate in urban planning from MIT.

He served as an assistant dean at MIT, taught algebra in Boston public schools and was a principal at consulting firm BCT Partners, where he managed several multimillion-dollar federal projects.

Before beginning his bid for governor, he led the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, a nonprofit advancing infrastructure for the state's entrepreneurs.

Jones talks with Charles Templeton of Eureka Springs during his walk in Madison County. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

An ordained minister, Jones' faith guides his outlook on life. But he rejects the idea of "turning the state into a church," which is the direction he feels Republicans have been steering Arkansas.

Where he stands: Jones says he wants to spread "PB&J" across Arkansas — preschool, broadband and jobs. They're sort of a three-legged stool, requiring each to support the others.

Pre-school: Like his Republican opponent Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Jones sees increased access to pre-school as a way to elevate Arkansas in the long term. He would use public-private partnerships ​​to squeeze the most out of federal grants to help pay for more equitable access.

Broadband: A key to better education and job growth is access to high-speed broadband, especially in low-income and rural areas. Jones would incentivize providers and again use private-public partnerships to extend federal grants.

Jobs: In his view, boosting business through investment in entrepreneurial ecosystems and reducing regulatory burdens will drive job growth. Jones would support a model of workforce pipeline development from high schools to trade schools or colleges.

More positions: In addition to deeper details on "PB&J," Jones outlines his position on several key issues — from equality for women to fiscal responsibility — on his website's "Promises" page.

He's unapologetically a Democrat, but he's a fan of "math that adds up right," referring to a point of view by many blue voters that the recent income tax cuts will hinder the state in the long term.

He's a gun owner, but supports getting a handle on untraceable ghost guns.

Jones said decisions about abortion should be "between a woman, her physician and her faith."

What he's saying: "When I make decisions for you, I'm not loving you; when I take freedoms away from you, I'm not loving you," Jones said about some of the most divisive issues in the U.S. and Arkansas.

"The state's role is to ensure that people have freedoms and people have access to rights," he added.

State of play: Jones slayed the Democratic primary in May with 70% of the vote, but his 66,000 votes were slight compared to Sanders' nearly 290,000 on the Republican side.

A FiveThirtyEight analysis puts Sanders as having greater than a 99% chance of winning.

Jones wouldn't speculate on what he'll do if he loses. He generally focuses 100% of his attention on his big objectives, he told us, noting when it was time to apply for graduate school, he only applied to MIT.

What's next: Jones, Sanders and Libertarian Party candidate Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. will debate on Oct. 21. It will air on Arkansas PBS at 10am and 7pm.

The last day to register to vote is Oct. 11.

Early voting begins Oct. 24. Mail-in and absentee ballots are due on Nov. 4, and election day is Nov. 8

Of note: Axios has requested to interview all gubernatorial candidates. Harrington has agreed; Sanders has not.