Even as her team is busy planning an inauguration ball, Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders has her eye on re-election.

Driving the news: This week the Sanders administration announced an agenda for her inauguration festivities Jan. 7 and 10, 2023 and appointed her chief of staff, and the campaign named a senior adviser for a 2026 bid.

Why it matters: The actions indicate an organized transition is in play for the transfer of executive power.

Yes, and: The inauguration will be historic as Sanders is the first woman to be elected governor in the state.

Details: Specifics — including locations and times — are pending, but the inauguration celebration begins on Saturday, Jan. 7, with a "Freedom Fest" in the afternoon followed by bourbon and cigars with the first gentleman Bryan Sanders in the evening.

A prayer and worship service will be held early on Jan. 10, followed by the swearing in and an address from Sanders.

The inauguration ball will be that evening at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

Meanwhile, Sanders named Gretchen Conger as chief of staff. Conger joined the governor-elect's campaign in 2021 and was previously deputy chief of staff to Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona.

The Sanders campaign announced it would transfer more than $2.5 million from the 2022 bid to a 2026 re-election effort and noted that campaign manager Chris Caldwell will be a senior adviser.

What's next: More details about the inauguration are coming soon.