In photos: NW Arkansas hosts Cyclo-cross World Championship

Worth Sparkman
A men's elite cyclist carries his bike up the steps at a cyclo-cross event.
A member of team USA's men's elite team carries his bike up 39 steps. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

If you missed the 2022 Cyclo-cross World Championships over the weekend, here's a taste:

  • Thousands of people. Dozens of languages.
  • Laughter. Tears. Blood. A lone trombone and lots of cowbells.
  • Beer, sun and good food.

Why it matters: This was a moment where Northwest Arkansas could show off its cycling chops to an international audience.

  • Since an estimated 8,000 spectators attended, this may be the next big step NWA makes toward being the cycling destination for tourists.
Jack Spranger of USA competed in the junior men category.
Three cyclists compete in the elite men's category at a cyclo-cross event.
Part of the Belgium team competes in the men's elite race on Sunday. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios
A junior men's Belgium team member is consoled after his race.
Kenay De Moyer, a junior men's Belgium team member, is consoled after his race. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios
Lauren Zoerner talks about her race in the women's under 23 category.
Lauren Zoerner talks about her race in the women's Under-23 category. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios
Men cycle in a cyclo-cross event.
The men's elite race. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios
