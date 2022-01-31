In photos: NW Arkansas hosts Cyclo-cross World Championship

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

If you missed the 2022 Cyclo-cross World Championships over the weekend, here's a taste:

Thousands of people. Dozens of languages.

Laughter. Tears. Blood. A lone trombone and lots of cowbells.

Beer, sun and good food.

Why it matters: This was a moment where Northwest Arkansas could show off its cycling chops to an international audience.

Since an estimated 8,000 spectators attended, this may be the next big step NWA makes toward being the cycling destination for tourists.

Jack Spranger of USA competed in the junior men category.

Part of the Belgium team competes in the men's elite race on Sunday. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

Kenay De Moyer, a junior men's Belgium team member, is consoled after his race. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

Lauren Zoerner talks about her race in the women's Under-23 category. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios