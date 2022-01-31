In photos: NW Arkansas hosts Cyclo-cross World Championship
If you missed the 2022 Cyclo-cross World Championships over the weekend, here's a taste:
- Thousands of people. Dozens of languages.
- Laughter. Tears. Blood. A lone trombone and lots of cowbells.
- Beer, sun and good food.
Why it matters: This was a moment where Northwest Arkansas could show off its cycling chops to an international audience.
- Since an estimated 8,000 spectators attended, this may be the next big step NWA makes toward being the cycling destination for tourists.
