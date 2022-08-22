Three law enforcement officers in Crawford County, Arkansas, were suspended Sunday after video emerged online of a suspect apparently being beaten, per AP.

Driving the news: Three officers in the video appear to be on top of the suspect hitting him during an arrest.

The big picture: Police said a man was making threats to a convenience store employee in Mulberry on Sunday morning and when officers confronted him, he pushed a deputy to the ground and punched the back of his head, AP reports.

The man was taken to a local hospital. His condition was not immediately disclosed.

What they're saying: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted that the incident "will be investigated pursuant to the video evidence and the request of the prosecuting attorney."

Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante said in a statement Sunday that two deputies had been suspended in connection with the video.

"I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter," Damante said.

Meanwhile, Mulberry Police Chief Shannon Gregory said an officer had been placed on leave "pending the outcome of the investigation," per AP.

What we're watching: The Arkansas State Police is investigating the incident.