Photos: Celebrities at New Orleans Mardi Gras

Neil Patrick Harris was a celebrity monarch in the Krewe of Orpheus on Feb. 12, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Everyone loves Mardi Gras in New Orleans, including the celebs. Some reign over parades, other perform at balls and many choose to roll incognito. Here are a few of the celebs we spotted at Mardi Gras this year.

Orpheus: This parade was packed with celebrities. Actor Neil Patrick Harris and spouse David Burtka reigned as celebrity monarchs.

Parade cofounder Harry Connick Jr. rode, along with Saints kicker Blake Grupe and singer Taylor Dayne. And former mayor Mitch Landrieu joined for the lineup at Tipitina's. (More photos)

New Orleans Saints kicker Blake Grupe, Harry Connick Jr. and former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu are seen at the Krewe of Orpheus parade on Feb. 12, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Taylor Dayne, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Sonny Borey, Harry Connick Jr. and New Orleans Saints kicker Blake Grupe are seen at the Krewe of Orpheus parade during 2024 Mardi Gras on February 12, 2024 in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Neuty! Neuty the nutria was grand marshal of Argus in Metairie and tried to steal a sip of champagne during the traditional toast.

Endymion: Sting performed at the Endymion Extravaganza along with Flo Rida.

Juvenile: The New Orleans rapper was living his best life. He rode in Freret and spent Mardi Gras hyping the crowd, bands and krewe members.

Juvenile riding a Juvenile float in the Krewe of Freret. Need we say more? Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Actor Kevin Dillon of "Entourage" reigned as Bacchus LV. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Nelly performed at Shorty Gras at Mardi Gras World on Feb. 3, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Troy Andrews aka Trombone Shorty performs at Shorty Gras at Mardi Gras World on Feb. 3, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Danica Hart, Trae Swindle and Devynn Hart of the band Chapel Hart were the grand marshals of the Krewe of Nyx parade on Feb. 7, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Go deeper: Calls heat up for Nyx to have parade permit revoked

Larry Morrow, Kenny Burns, Toya Johnson-Rushing, Reginae Carter and Lloyd pose for a picture at The Great Gatsby Ball at Mardi Gras World on Jan. 12. Photo: Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

Margaret Orr, WDSU's chief meteorologist, was the honorary Muse this year.

Emline Ball: Birdman and his brother Slim Williams, the cofounders of Cash Money Records, were there, along with several of the artists, including Curren$y, Nell, Tatayanna XL, Emline James and DBoy Lac.

Currensy and Birdman both pose for a photo during the Emline Ball at The Fillmore New Orleans on February 2, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Peter G. Forest/Getty Images

Singer Nell poses with the Zulu members during the Emline Ball at The Fillmore New Orleans on February 2, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Peter G. Forest/Getty Images

Uptown Angela, a radio host on Q93, attends the Emline Ball at The Fillmore on February 2, 2024. Photo: Peter G. Forest/Getty Images

Bounce artist Big Freedia reigned as the Supreme Green Fairy of the 2024 Krewe Boheme parade on January 26, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Saints player D'Marco Jackson is seen at the Krewe of Tucks parade on Feb. 10, 2024 in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Chef Isaac and Amanda Toups reigned over Krewe du Vieux, which rolled January 27 in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Rapper Boyfriend rode on the Boyfriend float, complete with her likeness in paper mache, in the Krewe of Freret. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick (2nd from right) walks Patch, the department's new mini horse, with The Mystic Krewe of Barkus parade in the French Quarter. She and Gilbert Montaño, the city's chief administrative officer, were co-grand marshals of Endymion. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

