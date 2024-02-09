Photos: Krewe of Muses pokes fun at New Orleans' festivals during 2024 Mardi Gras parade

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Krewe of Muses parade rolled Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The Krewe of Muses did not disappoint this Mardi Gras, handing out thousands of hand-decorated shoes on a glorious Thursday night.

WDSU chief meteorologist Margaret Orr, who will retire this year, was the honorary Muse of the all-female krewe.

Earlier in the night, the Knights of Babylon and the satirical Knights of Chaos rolled Uptown.

Satirical floats: Muses' theme this year was "Museapalooza" with satirical takes on festivals, such as "Dumpster Fyre Fest," "New Orleans Whine and Mood Experience," "Rich-boy Fest," "Fails of the Cocktail" and "Buy-You Boogaloo."

See all the floats and the explanations from Muses.

The Krewe of Muses parade rolled Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The Krewe of Muses parade rolled Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The Krewe of Muses parade rolled Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The Krewe of Muses parade rolled Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The Krewe of Muses parade rolled Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The Krewe of Muses parade rolled Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The Krewe of Muses parade rolled Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The Krewe of Muses parade rolled Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The Krewe of Muses parade rolled Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The Krewe of Muses parade rolled Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The Krewe of Muses parade rolled Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The Krewe of Muses parade rolled Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images