Photos: Krewe of Muses pokes fun at New Orleans' festivals during 2024 Mardi Gras parade
The Krewe of Muses parade rolled Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
The Krewe of Muses did not disappoint this
The Krewe of Muses did not disappoint this Mardi Gras, handing out thousands of hand-decorated shoes on a glorious Thursday night. WDSU chief meteorologist Margaret Orr, who will retire this year, was the honorary Muse of the all-female krewe. Earlier in the night, the Knights of Babylon and the satirical Knights of Chaos rolled Uptown. Satirical floats: Muses' theme this year was "Museapalooza" with satirical takes on festivals, such as "Dumpster Fyre Fest," "New Orleans Whine and Mood Experience," "Rich-boy Fest," "Fails of the Cocktail" and "Buy-You Boogaloo." The Krewe of Muses parade rolled Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images The Krewe of Muses parade rolled Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images The Krewe of Muses parade rolled Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images The Krewe of Muses parade rolled Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images The Krewe of Muses parade rolled Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images The Krewe of Muses parade rolled Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images The Krewe of Muses parade rolled Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images The Krewe of Muses parade rolled Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images The Krewe of Muses parade rolled Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images The Krewe of Muses parade rolled Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images The Krewe of Muses parade rolled Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images The Krewe of Muses parade rolled Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images The Krewe of Muses parade rolled Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
