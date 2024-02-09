59 mins ago - Mardi Gras

Photos: Knights of Chaos skewer Derek Carr and Olivia Dunn in Mardi Gras parade

headshot
Photo shows a Derek Carr float in the Knights of Chaos parade

The Knights of Chaos parade rolled Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The Knights of Chaos returned Thursday night with their satirical Mardi Gras parade, roasting politicians, athletes and state officials.

  • This year's targets included the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board, businessman Sidney Torres IV, Saints quarterback Derek Carr, NOPD superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick, LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne and Gov. Jeff Landry.

Earlier in the night, the Krewe of Muses and the Knights of Babylon rolled Uptown.

Photo shows an Olivia Dunne float in the Knights of Chaos parade
The Knights of Chaos had a satirical float about LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne in their parade on Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Photo shows a Derek Carr float in the Knights of Chaos parade
The Knights of Chaos had a satirical float about Saints quarterback Derek Carr in their parade on Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Photo shows an Anne Kirkpatrick float in the Knights of Chaos parade
The Knights of Chaos had a satirical float about Anne Kirkpatrick, NOPD's new superintendent, in their parade on Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Photo shows a Jeff Landry float in the Knights of Chaos parade
The Knights of Chaos had a satirical float about Gov. Jeff Landry in their parade on Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Photo shows a Sidney Torres float in the Knights of Chaos parade
The Knights of Chaos had a satirical float about trash magnate Sidney Torres IV in their parade on Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Photo shows a Sewerage and Water Board float in the Knights of Chaos parade
The Knights of Chaos had a satirical float about Ghassan Korban, executive director of S&WB, in their parade on Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Photo shows a float in the Knights of Chaos parade
The Knights of Chaos had a satirical float about the failed mayoral recall effort in their parade on Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Photo shows a Joe Biden float in the Knights of Chaos parade
The Knights of Chaos had a satirical float about Pres. Joe Biden in their parade on Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Photo shows the title float in the Knights of Chaos parade
The Knights of Chaos parade rolled Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Photo shows flambeaux carrier in the Knights of Chaos parade
The Knights of Chaos featured flambeaux in their parade on Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more