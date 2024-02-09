Share on email (opens in new window)

The Knights of Chaos parade rolled Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The Knights of Chaos returned Thursday night with their satirical Mardi Gras parade, roasting politicians, athletes and state officials.

This year's targets included the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board, businessman Sidney Torres IV, Saints quarterback Derek Carr, NOPD superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick, LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne and Gov. Jeff Landry.

Earlier in the night, the Krewe of Muses and the Knights of Babylon rolled Uptown.

The Knights of Chaos had a satirical float about LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne in their parade on Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The Knights of Chaos had a satirical float about Saints quarterback Derek Carr in their parade on Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The Knights of Chaos had a satirical float about Anne Kirkpatrick, NOPD's new superintendent, in their parade on Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The Knights of Chaos had a satirical float about Gov. Jeff Landry in their parade on Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The Knights of Chaos had a satirical float about trash magnate Sidney Torres IV in their parade on Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The Knights of Chaos had a satirical float about Ghassan Korban, executive director of S&WB, in their parade on Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The Knights of Chaos had a satirical float about the failed mayoral recall effort in their parade on Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The Knights of Chaos had a satirical float about Pres. Joe Biden in their parade on Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The Knights of Chaos parade rolled Feb. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images