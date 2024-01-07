Jeff Landry takes office as Louisiana governor

Jeff Landry takes the oath of office Sunday in preparation for his role to change Monday from governor-elect to governor in Louisiana.

Why it matters: With John Bel Edwards and Landry trading places inside the Governor's Mansion, Louisiana will lose its title as the only state led by a Democrat in the Deep South.

What's happening: Landry’s inauguration ceremony is at 4:30pm on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol.

The event was moved up over the weekend due to expected rain Monday.

A ball follows Monday.

Worth noting: Taking the oath doesn't officially make Landry governor yet.

According to the Louisiana Constitution, that transition happens at noon Monday, regardless when the ceremony occurs.

Catch up fast: Low turnout fueled Landry's election to governor in October's jungle primary. He took 51.56% of the vote and negated the need for a runoff election.

Landry's victory was part of a big sweep for Republicans in the state. For the first time since Reconstruction, the GOP will hold the governor's office and supermajorities in the state legislature, not to mention a Republican in every statewide elected office.

Meanwhile: Prior to his election to governor, Landry has had a fraught relationship with New Orleans, often pursuing social politics that run counter to the city's progressive lean.

But that dynamic appears to be shifting. In a recent press conference, Landry appeared chummy with New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams as the pair announced a new partnership between Williams' office and the state attorney general's office.

Plus, Landry called for a New Orleans-focused transitional committee to put suggestions on his desk for how to help the city forward.

Between the lines: Landry stepping into the role of governor in 2024 also presents a fascinating political backdrop for the state during a presidential election year.

Landry has long been tight with former President Donald Trump, who is heavily favored to win the GOP's presidential nomination. Landry has already tapped a former Trump administration official to be the state’s environmental quality secretary.

Louisiana has backed Trump twice, and it's hard to imagine that changing if the state is given a third chance in this year's election.

But if Trump doesn't win the nomination, or loses the general election, it'll be interesting to watch how that affects Landry's relationship with Washington, D.C.

What's next: As Landry gets used to his new Baton Rouge digs, state political leaders are preparing for the first of two special sessions due to begin in a week as they race to redraw Louisiana's congressional map.

Editor's note: This post was updated to reflect that Landry will not keep his predecessor's chickens at the governor's mansion, according to Louisiana Illuminator.